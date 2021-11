NEW MANCHESTER,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central closed their regular season Thursday with a big win over Oak Glen. The Maroon Knights took down the Golden Bears 55-17.

Leading just 7-3 after the first quarter, the Maroon Knights scored 48 points in the second quarter on their way to a 55-10 lead at the half. With the win Central closes the regular season with a 7-3 mark. The Golden Bears finish the year 2-7.