CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF)– In a game with many lead changes, Wheeling Central mustered up a huge 4th quarter to fend off St. C in the Buckeye 8 Games.
Next, Central plays East Liverpool on Friday.
St. Clairsville plays Cambridge on Tuesday.
by: Dugan Lloyd
