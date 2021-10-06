Wheeling Central, Doerr Golf State Runners-Up

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are the 2021 WVSSAC class A golf state runners-up, falling by seven strokes to St.Marys.

The Blue Devils finished with a two-day total 504 while the Knights had 511 total.

The Maroon Knights Justin Doerr finished as state runner-up for the second straight year with a two-day 163 total. St.Marys Brandon Lawhon earned class A medalist with a 160. Central’s Ryan Costanzo finished fifth with a 170.

In triple-A Wheeling Park finished third in the team standings with a 494, one shot behind Cabell-Midland at 493. George Washington is the triple-A champion with a 485.

Beckley’s Zan Hill is the AAA medalist with a 154 and Cabell’s Cameron Jarvis was second at 155. Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich was fourth with a 158 and his teammate Campbell Koegler was seventh with a 164.

John Marshall’s Colton Sprowls finished 13th and his teammate Ethan Cook was 14.

