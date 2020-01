MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) - The Union Local Lady Jets basketball team is off to an outstanding start, 13-0 following their win over Harrison Central , Monday night.

One reason for their success the play of freshman center Reagan Vinskovich and she is our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week. She had 19 in the win over the Huskies and last week in a key win over Shadyside she had 30 points and 17 rebounds. Her coach Rob Barr is not surprised by how dominant she is at such a young age.