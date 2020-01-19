Wheeling Central downs Parkersburg Catholic

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights hosted Parkersburg Catholic on Saturday. Early in the 1st quarter, Central was leading 2-0, when Patrick Copen for Park Catholic tied things up at 2. He had 14 points during the game. Clayton Abit, for Wheeling Central answered back. He had 16 points for the Knights.
J.C. Maxwell kept up the momentum, getting the bucket and one for the Knights. He led them with 19 points. Later though, Xavier Collie responded for Park Catholic. He had 16 points. The night would belong to Wheeling Central thought, Ryan Reasbeck knocked down the three for Central. He had 11 points. Central went on to win 63-52.