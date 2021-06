WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central dropped game one of their class A region one championship series with Williamstown 11-6 Monday.

Central trailed 2-0 after the top of the first inning and never had the lead. Kaden Yocum knocked in three runs for the Maroon Knights.

Game two of the series is Tuesday at Williamstown, Central must win to keep their season alive.