WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central fell to St.Marys 54-47 Friday in the AA region one section one final.
The Maroon Knights will now travel to Williamstown to face the Yellow Jackets next Tuesday in the region one co-final.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central fell to St.Marys 54-47 Friday in the AA region one section one final.
The Maroon Knights will now travel to Williamstown to face the Yellow Jackets next Tuesday in the region one co-final.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now