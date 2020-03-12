Wheeling Central Earns 8th Straight State Tournament Appearance

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central advanced to the State Tournament for the eighth straight year with their 71-67 win over St.Marys in the Class A Region 1 Co-Final.

Clayton Abate returned to the Maroon Knight lineup for the first time in five weeks following an injury and had a major impact, leading the Knights with 21 points. Ryan Reasbeck added 18.

St.Marys Grant Barnhart led all-scorers with 32 points.

Central is No. 5 seed in next weeks State Tournament and will face No.4 Clarksburg Notre Dame in the quarterfinals, Thursday at 9 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center.

The Magnolia Blue Eagles also advanced winning the other side of the Region 1 Co-Final 47-42 over Cameron. The Blue Eagles are the No.7 seed and will face No.2 seed Charleston Catholic at 1 p.m. next Thursday.