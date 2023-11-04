WILLIAMSTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central closed their season with a 65-21 loss at Williamstown.
The Maroon Knights finish the season at 5-5 and will miss the playoffs. The Knights did win three of their last four.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
