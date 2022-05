BELMONT, W.Va. (WTRF) – St.Marys Blue Devils won the class A region one championship Thursday night 2-1 in eight innings over Wheeling Central.

The Maroon Knights trailed 1-0 in the sixth when Ashlee Baker doubled to left to score Mia DiBias and tie the game at one.

In the eighth Layne Kinciad would drop down a bunt to bring home the winning run. Earning the Blue Devils their first trip to the state tournament since 2012.