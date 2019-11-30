Wheeling Central headed to the state title game, again

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF)- The back to back defending state champs, the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed to the state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7th against Doddridge County after defeating Pendleton County 27-7 on Saturday. Pendleton County struck first with a 7-0 lead but Wheeling Central responded.

Jacob Rine went to the air and found Jalen Creighton, tying things up at 7 a piece. Then Rine kept it himself for a 17 yard score. The Knights left with a 27-7 victory. Wheeling Central looks to win the state title in class A on Saturday for a third year in a row.