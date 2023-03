WILLIAMSTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Lady Maroon Knights are headed to the state tournament following their win over Williamstown in the AA region one co-final.

The Maroon Knights downed the Yellow Jackets 45-38, led by 20 points from Valerie Downing and 14 from Brooke Edge.

The Knights the No.4 seed and will face No.5 seed Charleston Catholic next Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the AA quarterfinals.