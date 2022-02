WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central was able to hold off a fourth quarter charge from Monroe Central to advance to the OVAC 2A championship with a 60-52 win.

Central led by 14 at the half and 16 after the third quarter. The Noles opened the fourth on a 13-2 run and would get as close as two points.

Quinton Burlenski led the Knights with 22 and Ryan Reasbeck added 18. Central will face Shadyside for the AA title. The Tigers defeated Caldwell 50-47.