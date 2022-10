WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took the West Virginia class A golf state championship going away Wednesday winning by 28 strokes.

Central finished with a 495 team total while second place St.Marys had a 523 team total.

After finishing as medalist runner-up a year ago, senior Justin Doerr brought it home this year with a two-day score of 162 winning by three shots over Will Gruse of Charleston Catholic.

This is Central’s first state championship since 2018.