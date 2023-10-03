WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are one step closer to defending their class “A” golf state championship.

The Knights lead their division by four strokes with a team total of 253. Summers County and Wahama are tied for second with a 257 total.

The Maroon Knights Luke Tiu is second in the individual standings with a 77 in his opening round. Wahama’s Grant Roush is the leader after shooting a 72.

In class “AAA” Wheeling Park’s Andrew Pennybacker and Campbell Koegler are tied for seventh in the medalist chase with opening day scores of 78.

Day two will start Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.