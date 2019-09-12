Wheeling Central, Linsly Set To Meet Again

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Hard to believe but we are headed into week three of the high school football season. The top match up this weekend will take place Saturday as Linsly hosts Wheeling Central.

Both teams are off to 2-0 starts, Linsly held off Martins Ferry last week 14-13, while Central rolled past Steubenville Central 39-12. Wheeling Central has won three of the last four meetings and 12 of the last 16. But this meeting is at Fawcett Field at Lockhart Alumni Stadium where just two years ago the Cadets beat the Knights 21-13.