Wheeling Central Named Class AAA Region 1 Section 1 Champions

WHEELING, WV. (WTRF) – The class AAA Region one Section One championship game was held on Saturday night. Wheeling Central Catholic boys basketball team played host to North Marion.

At the end of the first period, Wheeling Central had the lead 13-4. The Knights took control early on and kept the lead Ryan Reasbeck and Maxwell had 6 points on the night to lead Wheeling Central.

Wheeling Central went on to win 53-39 to be the Class AAA Region One Section Champions. Wheeling Central will host Trinity for the Regional game.