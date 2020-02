WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central outscored Clay-Battelle 20-13 in the fourth quarter to down the Cee-Bees winning 87-85, Tuesday night.

The win moves the Maroon Knights into the Wheeling Hospital / OVAC 2A Championship, Saturday at OUE.

Avery Lee gave Central the lead with 2.5 seconds remaining. Clay-Battelle’s heave from half court at the buzzer was off the mark.

Lee led Central and all scorers with 32 points. Central will face Shadyside in the Championship.