WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The Maroon Knights 2021 season ended in a frustrating loss to Ritchie County in the state semifinals.

With a large talented roster, Mike Youngs team has its sights set on a return trip to the super six.

For their season opener, the Knights hopped the boarder to play an out of conference game against the Ambridge Bridgers.

It was a tough start for the Knights.

Ambridge dominated the line in the first half.

Central got out of that funk quickly.

#29 Riley Watkins was a huge asset to the team’s success.

Watkins scored the first touchdown of the night for Central.

At the end of the half it was tied up 7-7.

Wheeling Central kept pushing and secured the win.

Final 24-7 Central.