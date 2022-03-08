WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central boy’s basketball team survived the Golden Tornado that swept through East Wheeling Tuesday night and are now head to the state basketball tournament.

The Maroon Knights needed overtime to down the seven win Keyser team, 59-48. Earning the AAA region one co-final championship.

Tied at 48 after regulation, the Knights out scored Keyser 11-0 in the extra session.

Central is the four seed in next weeks state tournament and will face Grafton next Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the quarterfinals.