Wheeling Central Takes Down RCB

FAIRMONT,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central used a strong performance from the free throw line to down Robert C. Byrd 72-59. Central led by 11 at the break.
The Maroon Knights closed this one out from the free throw line, finishing 17-18.
