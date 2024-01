WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Coming off of their first loss of the season Wheeling Central came ut determined Friday night in their meeting with Clarksburg Notre Dame.

Central used a strong opening half on their way to an 82-51 win.

Eli Sancomb led Central with 19 points, Eli Dean had 15 and Quinton Burlenski added 14.

The Knights are now 9-1 and visit St.Marys Saturday night.