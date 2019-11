WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights won in dramatic fashion Saturday over Tolsia and they earn our West Liberty University Team of the Week.

Trailing 12-7 with seconds remaining Jacob Rine connected with Jalen Creighton for a 62 yard game winning touchdown to keep their season alive with a 13-12 win.

Now 7-4 the Knights advance to the class A quarterfinals where they will face No. 2 seed Ritchie County this Saturday.