POINT PLEASANT,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the W.V. class “A” state semifinals following their 48-14 win over Wahama.

The Knights took care of business in the first half jumping out to a 27-8 advantage at the break. Lorenzo Ferrera ran for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the opening half.

Next up for Central they will face top seed James Monroe for a spot in the Super Six.