Wheeling Central Upsets Top Seeded Shadyside In OVAC Semifinal

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Central pulled off the upset in the Wheeling Hospital/OVAC 2A semifinal at Shadyside. The Maroon Knights rallied to beat the top seeded Tigers 66-62 in overtime, Monday night.
The Tigers led by as many as 14 in the first half. They were led by Tory Hendershot with 20, Baylee Wach added 17.
Marissa Horan led the Knights and all scorers with 25. Hannah White dropped in 14.
Central will face Steubenville Central in the 2A Championship game, Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at OUE.