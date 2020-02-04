Wheeling Central Upsets Top Seeded Shadyside In OVAC Semifinal

WHEELING, W.Va. (Feb. 1) - The Wheeling University men's basketball team got back to its winning ways with a 72-68 win over Davis & Elkins Saturday evening inside the McDonough Center.

The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid and improve to 10-8 overall and 7-7 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. Meanwhile, the loss drops the Senators to 6-14 this season and 4-10 in conference play.

Junior guard Jordan Reid (Silver Spring, Md./Albert Einstein) led the Cardinals with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Reid also contributed six rebounds to go along with four assists. Junior guard Jarett Haines (Bronx, N.Y./New Rochelle) also finished in double figures with 13 points.

Wheeling held a slim edge three minutes into the game, but went on an 11-4 run over the next four minutes to open up a 17-9 lead with 12:43 until halftime.

D&E responded with its best stretch of the game, going on a 17-2 run that included 14-straight points, to take a 25-19 lead with 6:35 left in the first half.

Wheeling answered back with a run of its own to reclaim the lead. The Cardinals out-scored the Senators 16-5 to close out the first half and took a 35-30 advantage into halftime.

Davis & Elkins tied the game up at 35 less than 90 seconds into the second half. The Cardinals employed a new lineup on the floor and the group helped spur a 11-2 run over the next three minutes, capped off by a trey from sophomore Bryce Foggin (Naples, Fla./Gulf Coast), that propelled Wheeling to a 46-35 lead with 15:38 left in the game.

Davis & Elkins once again came surging back. The Senators went on a 14-4 run to draw within one point, 50-49, with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Despite the run, the Cardinals never relinquished the lead and opened up a 66-61 advantage with three minutes to play in the contest. D&E closed in on Wheeling and made the score 68-66 with 34 seconds left on the clock, but Reed calmly knocked down all four of his attempts at the free-throw line to secure Wheeling's 10th win this season.

The Cardinals held the decisive margin in shooting percentage. Wheeling shot 29-of-55 (53 percent) from the field, while the Senators shot 25-of-60 (42 percent).

The Senators where led by three double digit scorers, including Erkam Kris, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals head out on the road on Wednesday, February 5 to travel to Charleston for an MEC contest at 7:30 p.m.