Wheeling Central Will Defend Softball State Title

The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights will have a chance to defend their class A softball state championship. The Knights defeated Ritchie County 2-1, Wednesday night to take the Region 1 Championship two games to none.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the fifth, Ally Davidson hit a solo homerun to put the Knights up 2-1.

Kyla Tharp went the distance for Central with five strikeouts, she allowed just two runs in the series.

Central will face Sherman in the first round of the state tournament next Wednesday.