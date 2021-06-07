Wheeling Central wins a thriller in a high-scoring finale

Wierton, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Class A Regional Section 1 elimination game got delayed about an hour because of the rain.

The Maroon Knights were up 11-7 after 6 innings but Magnolia refused to go down without a fight.

After scoring four to tie, Cisar launched one deep into left and another pair came across for the Blue Knights to make it 13-11.

Wheeling Central trailed 15-11 with just three out to spare.

Nick Tsoras contributed an RBI single to make it 15-13.

The big man Ben Foster shot a line drive up the gap where Waterhouse and Tsoras came into score. On the same play, an arid throw came from the outfield into the catcher and Micheal Toepfer surged through for the winning run in bananas crazy game.

Wheeling Central will take on Madonna in the sectional final.