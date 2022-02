CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Central defeated Harrison Central Friday night 69-61 in Cadiz.

Ryan Reasbeck led the Maroon Knights with 22 points while Quinton Burlenski had 17 and Leyton Toepher 16.

Jace Madzia led all scorers with 27 points and Hayden Cassidy added 21 for the Huskies.