Wheeling Central Wins Baseball Sectional Title

WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central avoided elimination for the third straight game as they defeated Madonna 11-8 to claim the class A region one section one championship.

The Maroon Knights scored four in the fourth inning and five in the sixth inning to take control of the game. The loss was the second straight for the Blue Dons with a chance to clinch the championship.

Central will face Williamstown in the region one championship the tournament begins next Monday, the Knights will host game one.