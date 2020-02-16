ST. CLAIRSVILLE- Shadyside took on Wheeling Central in the OVAC Class 2-A Title game. Ryan Reasbeck gets the steal run out and bucket, making the score 4-0 in favor Knights. Kelly Hendershot then threw down a three. He led the Tigers with 34 points. Avery Lee answered with a triple on the other side. J.C. Maxwell responded with a pull up jumper, making the score 17-15 in favor of the Knights. Bryce Amos responded with a spin and basket, tying the game at 7. In the 2nd quarter, Avery Lee with the fadeaway jumper. He led them with 34 points and was the game’s MVP. The Knights went on to win 72-67.
Wheeling Central wins OVAC 2-A championship
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: