ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took on Steubenville Catholic Central in the class 2-A title. The Crusaders hit first. Morgan Green knocked down the three.

Kaylee Reinbeau responded with the jumper 2. Hannah White then gets the bucket and the foul

6-3. The Knights claimed their 12th OVAC title, winning 57-39.