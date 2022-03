WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central claimed the AAA region one section one championship Friday night with a 75-48 win over North Marion.

Michael Toepher led the Maroon Knights with 27, Ryan Reasbeck added 15, Leyton Toepher had 13 and Quinton Burlenski had 12.

Central will face Keyser in the region one co-final.