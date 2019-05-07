Wheeling Central wins softball 1-A sectional title

Three time defending state champions, Wheeling Central, faced Weirton Madonna in the class 1-A softball sectional championship on Monday, May 6th at the I-470 ballparks in Wheeling. In the bottom of the 3rd, Kyla Tharp sent a ground ball pass 3rd plate and Central’s Jairika Baylor scored for the Knights. Next, Ally Davidson sent a grounder to center field and the Lady Knights’ Baylor scored, and Jaden Thomas scored, giving Wheeling Central the 10-0 lead over Weirton Madonna.
The Lady Blue Dons started to pick up momentum. With Wheeling Central ahead 10-0, Madonna’s Miranda Sole struck out Abby Doerr to end the inning and the Blue Dons have one last shot. But in the next inning, Kyla Tharp struck out Nina Daugherty and the Knights won the class 1- A sectional title.
The Lady Knights have 12 state titles in program history.