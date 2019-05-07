Wheeling Central wins softball 1-A sectional title

Three time defending state champions, Wheeling Central, faced Weirton Madonna in the class 1-A softball sectional championship on Monday, May 6th at the I-470 ballparks in Wheeling. In the bottom of the 3rd, Kyla Tharp sent a ground ball pass 3rd plate and Central’s Jairika Baylor scored for the Knights. Next, A lly Davidson sent a grounder to center field and the Lady Knights’ Baylor scored, and Jaden Thomas scored, giving Wheeling Central the 10-0 lead over Weirton Madonna.

The Lady Blue Dons started to pick up momentum. With Wheeling Central ahead 10-0, M adonna’s Miranda Sole struck out Abby Doerr to end the inning and the Blue Dons have one last shot. B ut in the next inning, Kyla Tharp struck out Nina Daugherty and the Knights won the class 1- A sectional title.

The Lady Knights have 12 state titles in program history.