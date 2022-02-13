WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central defeated Wheeling Park 4-3 in the West Virginia state hockey tournament Sunday to claim the Bob Otten Trophy.

Central scored twice in the first period on goals from Zachary Vitlip and Ryan Prager. In the second the Knight went up 3-0 thanks to a goal from Landon Prager.

Wheeling Park would score the next two goals in just 52 seconds from Jason Haller and Grant Parshall. Central still led 3-2 after two periods.

Late in the third Ryan Prager would score again for a 4-2 Central advantage. Haller would jam one home with just 33 seconds remaining but that’s how the game would end.