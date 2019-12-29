Wheeling Central wins Undos Classic

WHEELING, W.VA. – The Maroon Knights took on Linsly in the Undos Classic on Saturday in the final title game. In the 1st quarter, the game was tied at 8, when Nate Coleman scored two for Linsly. The Cadets jumped in front 10-8. Central responded. Jaylen Creighton for scored three. The game would stay close. Linsly’s Marhsall Taylor scored a one handed layup, making it 12-11 Cadets.

With just seconds to go in the first half, Trevin Tush was dribbling and in came Ryan Reesebeck with the steal and bucket. Central went on to win 67-35.