WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This past weekend Wheeling Central junior Aidan Scott defended his cross country state title, giving him back-to-back Class A State Championships. And now he is our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Aidan says he put in a lot of extra hours of training. Sometimes he’d run several extra miles after practice to work on his endurance. He was always pushing himself to be better.

When it was time for the big race, Aidan says he was ready to run.

“The first mile I decided to just kind of take it easy but still go into it as trying to get my time down, trying to get a PR for myself,” Aidan said. After that I was a little behind on my time, so I knew the second and third mile I had to pick it up a little. I’d just like to congratulate my team. They worked hard this year.”

He finished the race with a time of 16:23. Aidan says his training never stops and he will continue to run in preparation for his next race.

Central’s cross-country team placed 6th overall. Aidan says he’s extremely proud of his teammates.

This is the first time in 14 years that the team made it to state.