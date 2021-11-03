Wheeling Central’s Aidan Scott The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Several area runners enjoyed great success at the West Virginia state cross country meet over the weekend, including Wheeling Central’s Aidan Scott.

Scott finished in a time of 17:29.41to capture the class A state championship. His time was five seconds faster than the second place runner. And for his efforts he earns our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week. A regional and OVAC champion also this season, Scott is focused on continuing to grow as a distance runner.

The Wheeling Park boys team also had a strong weekend finishing as the AAA team state runner-up. The Patriots had three runners finish in the top 20 for coach Jacob Galik’s squad.