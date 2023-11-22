WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cooper Blair grew up in Marshall County, attended Wheeling Central, and is now a student-athlete at the University of Mount Union, continuing his successful athletic career in track and field.

He has quite literally run around the world to now compete in the 2023 Parapan American Games as a member of Team USA in Santiago, Chile later his week.

”It’s been a great journey,” said Blair. “A lot of ups and downs, like any sport can be. But I’ve been blessed with great coaches and great community and support along the way. That’s helped me throughout the highs and lows to get to where I am now.”

Cooper’s highs and lows look different than most runners.

At just two years old, Cooper had both of his legs amputated below the knee due to a rare condition known as amniotic band syndrome.

However, this wouldn’t stop him from doing what he loves.

”Ever since then, I’ve been active playing sports, even though I had prosthetics. And then, like I said at nine, I started running track,” he recalled. “I got introduced to my first pair of blade legs, so I’m basically running a pair of paper clips, it looks like, on the back of my legs.”

Seeing the Team USA members at his first track meet inspired Cooper to follow in their path – and he has done just that.

He will run the 100-meter dash in Chile, which he runs in an impressive 11.35 seconds.

”The goal is to get out there and run as fast as I can and medal. And then after that, just continue to run in college and get better and better every day. Then next summer, go to the trials and try to qualify for Paris.”

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics – another goal of his that he hopes to check off the list moving forward.

Although Cooper has run out of the Ohio Valley, he never forgets to slow down and remember where he came from.

”You know, something about the Ohio Valley of it being a small town, you don’t really get the same feel of that when you are in a big city,” he said. “Everyone’s really supportive of everyone else and just wants to see others succeed.”

His message to everyone is to stay positive and persistent…

”Don’t give up because sometimes you get stuck and other times it’s great. It’s a marathon, not a sprint at the end of the day.” Cooper Blair, Team USA Runner, 2023 Parapan American Games

Cooper will be running on November 23rd – 6:00pm our time here in the Ohio Valley – so send him all of your best wishes, as we are also doing here at 7News.