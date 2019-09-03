Wheeling Central’s Creighton Our Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We saw some outstanding performances during week one of the high school football season and had number of candidates for our first Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Our choice Wheeling Central’s Jalen Creighton who finished with seven catches 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Maroon Knights win over Williamstown. His performance was key for the Knights with the graduation of several key players from last years state championship team.

Creighton said, ” With out Bray and Anthony you know last year they were our guys to go to and this year I had to step up a lot I believe I stepped up a lot and Curtis makes it easy as I said.”

His coach Mike Young added, “Jalen’s been an unsung hero in our scheme and our plan he made some great catches the other night were looking for him to continue to do that the rest of the season he was in the shadows of some outstanding athletes that moved on in Bray Price, Vinnie and Anthony great kids and now he and Curtis have a great combination going.”

Creighton and the rest of the Knights will face another stiff challenge this week when the 1-0 Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders come to town.