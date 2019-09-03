1  of  2
Breaking News
ODNR: Group of people may be responsible for woman’s death in Hocking Hills BREAKING: OVMC suspending inpatient, emergency medical services

Wheeling Central’s Creighton Our Athlete Of The Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We saw some outstanding performances during week one of the high school football season and had number of candidates for our first Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Our choice Wheeling Central’s Jalen Creighton who finished with seven catches 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Maroon Knights win over Williamstown. His performance was key for the Knights with the graduation of several key players from last years state championship team.

Creighton said, ” With out Bray and Anthony you know last year they were our guys to go to and this year I had to step up a lot I believe I stepped up a lot and Curtis makes it easy as I said.”

His coach Mike Young added, “Jalen’s been an unsung hero in our scheme and our plan he made some great catches the other night were looking for him to continue to do that the rest of the season he was in the shadows of some outstanding athletes that moved on in Bray Price, Vinnie and Anthony great kids and now he and Curtis have a great combination going.”

Creighton and the rest of the Knights will face another stiff challenge this week when the 1-0 Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders come to town.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots 2019 Football Season Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wheeling Park Patriots 2019 Football Season Preview"

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 2019 High School Football Preview"

John Marshall Monarchs 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Marshall Monarchs 2019 High School Football Preview"

St. Clairsville Red Devils High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Clairsville Red Devils High School Football Preview"

Brooke Bruins 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooke Bruins 2019 High School Football Preview"

Shadyside Tigers 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shadyside Tigers 2019 High School Football Preview"

Martins Ferry Purple Riders 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Martins Ferry Purple Riders 2019 High School Football Preview"

Bellaire Big Reds 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bellaire Big Reds 2019 High School Football Preview"

Bridgeport Bulldogs 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridgeport Bulldogs 2019 High School Football Preview"

Cameron Dragons 2019 High School Football Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cameron Dragons 2019 High School Football Preview"
More High School Football Previews

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter