Wheeling Central’s JC Maxwell Earns Class A First Team All State Honor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central junior JC Maxwell moved his game to another level this season, and Tuesday he was rewarded, earning a spot on the West Virginia Class A all-state first-team.

Maxwell averaged 14 points, six rebounds and three assists per game this season. A year ago he was a member of the all-state second team, his teammate Ryan Reasbeck earned a spot on the all-state second-team for his efforts this season.

Magnolia senior Jake Gamble was also named to the all-state second-team.

