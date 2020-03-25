Wheeling Central’s Kaylee Reinbeau Class A First Team All-State

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central’s Kaylee Reinbeau has been named to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s Class A girls basketball All-State first team.

Reinbeau who played through a number of injuries during her career and senior season still helped lead the Lady Maroon Knights back to the state tournament this year. A hamstring injury the week of the state tournament limited her playing time in the teams quarterfinal loss to Gilmer County. For the season Kaylee averaged a double-double with 19.5 ppg, and 12.7 rpg.

Her teammate Hannah White earned a spot on the second team along with Magnolia’s Kyndra Pilant.