WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central’s Lorenzo Ferrera had an outstanding night in the Maroon Knights 62-21 win over Tusky Central.

The talented senior ran for 206 yards on just 10 carries with four touchdowns and for his efforts he earns the Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week award.

Central coach Mike Young said, ” Lorenzo he’s definitely a gamer. He plays hard and he plays aggressive, he played offense, defense all over the field. He’s very athletic and has a lot of speed and we really enjoy watching him play.”

Ferrera added, ” Honestly just my blockers and my line. Every time I ran the ball, I had a big guy in front of me so I just cut right off of him and got a touchdown.”

Next up for the Knights they host Bellaire this Friday.