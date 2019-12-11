High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Central’s Rine Athlete of the Week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights won their third straight football state championship over the weekend giving them 12 all-time.

One player who played a critical role in the Knights success, senior Jacob Rine. He stepped up big time when fellow senior Curtis McGhee went down with a knee injury. Rine took over at quarterback and helped steady Central’s offensive attack. It really showed in the championship game as he completed 13-of-18 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, he also ran for 83 yards and made a 25-yard field goal in the Knights 38-21 win over previously unbeaten Doddridge County.

Rine said, ” We’ve been through so much this year. And to be able to know that we did this together you know each week we progressed more and more and came closer together. And to look back and see the journey you know all the obstacles we over came in the journey we went through, raising that trophy last night makes it all so much sweeter.”

Mike Young added, ” I just cant say enough about him, awful proud of him. I know his dad is very proud of him being our offensive coordinator him being out there an executing the way he did. It’s just a magic time for his family and ours cause I’m related to him. I’m very blessed to say I ‘ve coached great kids this year and Jacob Rine is one of the best.”


Rine was also named the MVP of Saturday’s state championship game.

