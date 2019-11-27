Wheeling Central’s Waterhouse Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are just one win away from a return trip to the Super Six following their 13-0 win over Ritchie County.

In that victory junior Jordan Waterhouse played a key role with an interception on defense and then a touchdown on the ensuing drive to help put the game away. The “House” finished with 161 yards rushing in the win and he earns our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Coach Mike Young said, ” He makes plays he’s a great kid he’s determined runs hard he’s got good speed, quickness. He makes plays he’s a gamer and this Friday night we hope he’s a gamer at Pendleton County.”

The Knights face Pendleton County, Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a spot in next weeks class A state championship.