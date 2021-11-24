Wheeling Central’s Watkins The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are just one win away from a return trip to the Super Six following their 55-0 win over Gilmer County in the quarterfinals.

In that win junior Riley Watkins ran for 139 yards and score, earning him our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week award. Watkins was actually one of seven players who scored for the Knights who will now face Ritchie County in the state semifinals, and after being eliminated from the playoffs last year by the Covid map they are focused on returning to the title game this year.

On the season Watkins has rushed for 894 yards and seven touchdowns. The Knights visit Ritchie County Saturday, at 1:30 p.m.