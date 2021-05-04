Wheeling claims third-straight MEC Women’s Track & Field Championship

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (May 4) – The Wheeling University women’s track & field team won its third-straight Mountain East Conference (MEC) Outdoor Championship Tuesday afternoon.



In addition to the team title, senior Liz Fleming (Washington, Pa./Trinity) was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year and Head Coach Patrick Stanton was named the Women’s co-Coach of the Year. He shared the honor with Alan Crease of West Virginia Wesleyan.

Liz Fleming with MEC Commissioner Reid Amos

The Cardinals claimed six individual titles over the three-day event and scored 189 points to defend its league crown. West Virginia Wesleyan took second with 153.5 points, while West Liberty took third with 125 points.



Wheeling earned two of its six individual titles on the final day of the competition.



Junior Caroline Fodor (Weirton, W.Va./Weir) held on to win the 800-meter run with a personal-record time of two minutes, 20.93 seconds.



Freshman Isha Sesay (Stafford, Va./Brooke Point) won the 100-meter hurdles with a PR-time of 14.89 seconds. Classmate Bre’ya Clopper added points with a fourth-place finish at 15.09 seconds.

Patrick Stanton with MEC Commissioner Reid Amos