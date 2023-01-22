OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The “Battle for Wheeling,” puts Wheeling University and West Liberty hoops head-to-head.
The battle kept brewing and at the half the score was tied at 52.
The Cardinals defeated the Hilltoppers 114-107.
