Wheeling Country Club is gearing for Junior Golf Championship

Wheeling, W. Va (WTRF) – The Championship is open to any golfer who is interested. The tournament takes place on July 22nd and the fee to golf is just $20. The Country club anticipates a fine display of young golf.

“We have a couple of young ladies who are going to play that are really good. They’re at Wheeling Central right now. A couple of the kids that are over at Oglebay are going to come over and play. We have a young man here that is a very good player so I’m hoping to see some really good 18 hole scores on both the girls and boys side of it,” Wheeling Country Club GM Rich Conwell said.

Conwell thinks there will be good 9-hole scores from the boys and girls as well.