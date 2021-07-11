Wheeling Country Club is gearing up for its first youth sports camp

Wheeling W, Va. (WTRF) – The camp kicks off this coming Wednesday. Kids aged 6-11 can learn lessons in three different sports – tennis, golf, and swimming during all three days of the program. The Country Club is most excited for the local children to have a chance to get out and be active.

“There is no place in the community that you can come and do all three things within three hours of each other. I mean, every other place around here (and) every other facility around here would require you to actually get in your car and drive somewhere or some sort of transportation. All you have to do here is just walk from the tennis, to the swimming pool. to the golf course, and back,” Wheeling Country Club General Manager Rich Conwell said.

The Country Club is taking reservations up until Wednesday morning when the camp starts. Those can be made by calling or e-mailing the Country Club and that information can be found on its website.