Wheeling nips past Concord

WHEELING, W.VA- The Wheeling University Cardinals hosted Concord on Saturday. In the first half, concord would strike first. Ethan Heller hit the three pointer for Concord, making it 5-0 in favor of Concord. Wheeling answered. Jordan Reid with sent a bounce pass to Emanual Ansong who got inside for the bucket. But Concord’s Liam Evens answered with a steal and crushed it in for the score, making it 9-6 in favor of Concord.

Wheeling’s Jarrett Haines responded with the one handed bucket, putting Wheeling in front, 12-11 and they went on to win 74-71.